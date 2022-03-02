ST. JOHNSBURY – Late Tuesday evening, police located the vehicle being sought as part of the investigation into Tuesday morning's shooting outside of the Northern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.
An unidentified victim reportedly died after shots were fired Tuesday morning. State police said in a press release that the deceased will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiners Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death. A preliminary investigation indicatedthe incident was not random, and the shooter(s) targeted the victim.
Police were initially looking for a gray Jeep Wrangler with Connecticut license plates. An updated press release issued Tuesday evening said police had located the vehicle and were speaking with the occupants. No further details were available at press time.