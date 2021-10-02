By CHRISTOPHER ROY
BROWNINGTON – Law enforcement authorities are searching for Ivan Carmona, 29, of Springfield, Mass. after an armed kidnapping and aggravated assault in Orleans County, according to officials.
Police believe Carmona is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
The kidnapping and assault happened on Sept. 23 in Newport City and was reported the next day, police are now saying. Authorities did not publicize the crimes until Oct. 1 when Vermont State Police issued a news release warning the public that Carmona was dangerous and highlighting his crimes.
He eluded police in a subsequent high-speed chase throughout Orleans County and also during a court-ordered search in Brownington, they said. Besides kidnapping and aggravated assault, Carmona is wanted on charges of eluding a police officer, gross negligent operation, and excessive speed.
