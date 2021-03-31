Police looking for Orleans man who fled

Area law enforcement officers are looking for Gerin Fortin, 24, of Orleans in connection with a first-degree aggravated domestic assault investigation from March 15. Police say Fortin caused or attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a household member. Police said that Fortin fled the scene prior to police arrival and has yet to be located. There are two current warrants issued through Orleans Superior Court for Fortin’s arrest.
