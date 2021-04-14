Police: Man crashes pick- up truck into Maplefields

NEWPORT CITY – A Coventry man is accused of crashing his Dodge Ram into the Maplefields Tuesday shattering a large glass wall. He was cited for driving under the influence. (Photo Courtesy - Sherry Marsh)
(More in The Newport Daily Express Thursday)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Monday – Friday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on newportvermontdailyexpress.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County: 1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County: 3 Months
|$32.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County: 6 Months
|$62.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County: 12 Months
|$122.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County: 1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County: 3 Months
|$34.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County: 6 Months
|$65.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County: 12 Months
|$130.00
|for 365 days
Enjoy the Newport Daily Express E-Edition PLUS unlimited access to articles on newportvermontdailyexpress.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$36.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$59.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers late. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Updated: April 15, 2021 @ 12:04 am
NEWPORT CITY – A Coventry man is accused of crashing his Dodge Ram into the Maplefields Tuesday shattering a large glass wall. He was cited for driving under the influence. (Photo Courtesy - Sherry Marsh)
(More in The Newport Daily Express Thursday)
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.