By CHRISTOPHER ROY
Staff Writer
NEWPORT CITY – A Hartford, Connecticut man is facing charges of assault, kidnapping, and resisting arrest. State Trooper Daniel Lynch identified the man as 45-year-old Dante Flowers Sr.
Lynch said late Tuesday afternoon that at about 11 a.m., the Derby Barracks received a request for a welfare check on someone who was believed to be in danger at a Brownington home. Upon police arrival, two individuals fled troopers, police reported. Police said that a victim was interviewed. They determined a male suspect, later identified as Flowers Sr, known to area law enforcement and considered dangerous, allegedly entered the victim’s residence and assaulted and threatened her while demanding money. The victim and a child were removed from the scene by troopers. Additional law enforcement from the Newport City Police Department and Orleans County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.
Police located the alleged suspect in a nearby wood line and took him into custody after a brief foot pursuit with the assistance of Newport Police Dept. K9, Ozzie.
Flowers, Sr. was taken into custody on charges relating to this case and on an active federal arrest warrant.
A second male fled the scene and was still at large as of early Tuesday evening. His identity is currently under investigation.
Police said the incident is considered isolated, and those involved were known to one another.
The investigation into this case's circumstances is early, and court action may be subject to change, including the filing of additional charges, police say.