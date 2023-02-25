ORLEANS, Vermont — Early Friday evening, the Vermont State Police, assisted by the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, Vermont Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations, executed a search warrant at a home on Willoughby Avenue in the town of Orleans.
Law enforcement was seeking Danny Daniels, 30, of Philadelphia, who is a suspect in the December homicide of Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, at the St. Johnsbury apartment house where he was living. Four suspects were arrested in January in connection with this case, while Daniels has remained at large. Police did not locate him at the residence that was searched Friday.
Daniels was last seen in St. Johnsbury about a week after the homicide. He has been known to reside in the St. Johnsbury and Derby areas, and also has connections to Troy and to Pennsylvania. Daniels is known by the aliases “Miami” and “Kyle.”
Anyone with information regarding Daniels’ whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
No additional details are available.