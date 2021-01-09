Police Report Robbery At Subway Restaurant In Orleans

At about 6:15 p.m. Thursday, the Vermont State Police received a report of a robbery at Subway in Orleans. Witnesses advised a male entered the store at approximately 6:10, p.m. stating he had a firearm and demanded money from the register. The male removed an undisclosed amount of money from the register and fled the store on foot towards South Street. The male was described as tall and thin and had a mask covering his face. None of the employees at Subway were injured during this incident. The investigation into the matter remains ongoing, and anyone with information is highly encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 334-8881. 

