Police: Robbery and Assault, Suspect Arrested

A store clerk said that she was stunned multiple times with a Taser-type electric stun gun and robbed Wednesday morning. The clerk was working at Maplefields in Orleans. The alleged suspect fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerk received minor injuries as a result of the incident. The Vermont State Police arrested a woman, Jenna Connelly, 40, of Orleans, shortly after the reported crimes.
Police say a clerk called them at about 6:30 a.m. to report that she had been the victim of a robbery.
Investigators responded to the scene and gathered evidence, including store surveillance video, which led to the identification of Connelly as the suspect in this incident. Connelly is is an employee of the store but was off-duty at the time, police said.
Detectives took Connelly into custody later Wednesday at the home of a relative and say they recovered evidence connected to the robbery. The state police are working with the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office on the case.
Connelly is tentatively expected to be arraigned Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Newport.
The investigation is active and ongoing, including whether any other individuals were involved in the robbery. Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Sgt. Clark Lombardi at the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or submit a tip anonymously online by visiting vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.