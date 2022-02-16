Vermont State Police say they have obtained an arrest warrant for the man believed to have wounded two people in Holland on Jan. 1.
Jan Michael Valverde, 27, of New Haven, Connecticut is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted first degree murder.
Valverde has been in custody in Connecticut on unrelated charges since Jan. 18, state police said in a press release.
A second suspect, Jessica Robishaw, 34, of Orleans County, also was being sought on a charge of being an accessory after the fact, police said.
Valverde is charged in the shooting of Jason Willey, 38, and his mother, Valerie Lyon, 57, both of Derby Line, according to Detective Sgt. Drew Cota.
“According to the VSP investigation, the shooting appears to have been related to drug distribution, and Willey was the intended target,” stated Cota’s press release.
The investigation into the double shooting led to a federal investigation and drug-related charges against three others that were announced Tuesday, police said. Two were in federal custody and a third defendant is still being sought.
“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remains active and ongoing,” Cota wrote.
Other arrests are anticipated as the investigation proceeds into the Jan. 1 shooting near Valley and School Road in Holland, police said.
Valverde faces extradition proceedings in a Connecticut court to return him to Vermont.
Besides the two state charges of attempted murder against Valverde, the office of State's Attorney Jennifer Barrett has filed two counts each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury for the shooting, police said.
Willey, who was critically wounded in the torso, and Lyon, who was shot in the arm, were taken to North Country Hospital in Newport and later transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. for their wounds.
State police and Barrett's office worked with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives in Vermont and Connecticut, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont, Cota said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the State Police at (802) 334-8881.