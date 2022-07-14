NEWPORT CITY –
On Thursday morning, The Newport Daily Express staff were surprised by an unexpected police presence around the property. Officers with dogs, and some with long guns congregated in the area outside of the office, and spent about two hours searching around the property, along the Clyde River, and in the surrounding area for a suspect. The man had allegedly walked away from an officer earlier that morning near the bridge at the junction of Clyde Street and Hill Street.
Newport City Police Chief Travis Bingham said an off-duty police officer approached a gentleman in a parked car near the Clyde Street and Hill Street intersection to ask what he was doing there. According to Newport Daily Staff, the car had been parked there for a few days. Bingham said the man allegedly gave a false name to the officer and walked away. Police later identified the man as Tyler Norris, who has a $200 warrant for failing to appear in court, steaming from previous drug charges, said Bingham.
The Newport City Police Department and a K-9 unit from the Milton Police Department, who happened to be in the area for training, joined in the search. They were also joined by the Orleans County Sheriff's Department and the Vermont State Police.
Read more in Friday's Newport Daily Express...