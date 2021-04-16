The Vermont State Police are looking for the person respoinsble for firing three shots into a Brighton home late Thursday.
State police report at approximately 10:50 p.m., a person contacted police to report that someone shot into her residence on Railroad Street. Troopers responded to the scene and allegedly saw three bullets had been fired through a porch window into the front door of the residence.
Police say the alleged victim saw a light colored vehicle with a loud exhaust leave the scene. No injures were reported. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881, or anonymously online by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Police also are reporting that they arrested the alleged victim on an outstanding warrant for False Information to Law Enforcement. She was transported to Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.