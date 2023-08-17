MORGAN - The Memphremagog Watershed Association (MWA) and Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife (F&W) are collaborating to conserve streambanks and provide public access to the state's tributaries. Fish biologist Peter Emerson and MWA representative Patrick Hurley presented a plan of action to the Morgan selectboard. The plan is to acquire property from the Cargill family. The property includes the area where Valley Brook and Sucker Brook merge. The balance of the land will remain open for development as the Cargill family sees fit. "We're hopeful you will support us to conserve the river corridor," Emerson said. For the full story see Friday's Express

