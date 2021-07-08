President Biden has appointed Governor Phil Scott to the President’s Council of Governors for a two-year term, as the White House announced today.
The bipartisan Council was established by Section 1822 of the National Defense Authorization Act of 2008 and implemented by Presidential Executive Order 13528 in 2010. It includes up to 10 governors who work with federal officials to address issues relating to national security, homeland defense, disaster preparedness, response and recovery, and the National Guard.
Governor Scott today issued the following statement in response to the appointment:
“President Biden has frequently noted that good government requires listening to and learning from all perspectives, considering all ideas, seeking consensus wherever possible and compromising when necessary to move America forward. Nowhere is this approach more important than when it comes to matters of national security or disaster preparedness, response and recovery.
“As a public servant, I have always prioritized good government over party politics, and this is the perspective I will bring to this appointment. It is truly an honor to serve on the Council.
“I want to thank President Biden for appointing me, and I look forward to working with his Administration and the other governors to demonstrate that bipartisan leadership can work and help bring our deeply polarized country together to unite around our shared values and goals.”
In addition to Governor Scott, the President’s Council of Governors includes:
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Co-Chair
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Co-Chair
Delaware Governor John Carney
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer
Oregon Governor Kate Brown
Utah Governor Spencer Cox
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon
The nine newly appointed governors will join Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, whose term expires in 2022, on the Council.