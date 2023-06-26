NEWPORT CITY – The first-ever NEK PrideFest was held in Newport City on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Festivities kicked off with a parade that wound its way from the top of Main Street to Gardner Memorial Park, where there were speeches, performances, vendors, and activities to entertain all present.
Avi IC Ward, a volunteer who helped bring the event together, spoke on behalf of the Northeast Kingdom Rainbow Coalition. Ward said that a number of special guests joined the coalition to make the event possible. They included drag queen DJ Extraordinaire Luci Furr-Matrix and other musical and artistic performers.