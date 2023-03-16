COVENTRY – During their meeting Wednesday, the Coventry Village School Board discussed their plans about moving forward with adding onto the CVS building. At Town Meeting last week, voters defeated a bond request asking for a million dollars to cover the addition. The money would have been in addition to the $3.2 million bond voters previously approved for the addition.
The quotes the school board is dealing with now are from the architect and still need to be viewed by the constitution manager. However, according to school board chair Jamie Stenger, the architect used the cost per square footage received from the construction manager, in order to estimate costs.