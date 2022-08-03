BARTON - A propane cannon used to scare birds away from a ripening blueberry patch is frustrating the neighbors. Chamberlin Road resident Steve King appeared before the Barton selectboard on Wednesday morning asking for their support. 

The problem started on July 28 when loud blasts were recorded every 90 seconds, emanating from Travis and Catherine Eurbin's property, King alleges. King and his wife Mary documented this and subsequent incidents.

