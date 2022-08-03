BARTON - A propane cannon used to scare birds away from a ripening blueberry patch is frustrating the neighbors. Chamberlin Road resident Steve King appeared before the Barton selectboard on Wednesday morning asking for their support.
The problem started on July 28 when loud blasts were recorded every 90 seconds, emanating from Travis and Catherine Eurbin's property, King alleges. King and his wife Mary documented this and subsequent incidents.
The wheels of justice grind slowly as action taken against Brent Bapp and Cory Young for alleged unpermitted junk yards on Burton Hill Road and Leblanc Road moves forward. Zenonos confirmed the Department of Environmental Conservation has participated in two court hearings.
Bapp, who resides at the Leblanc Road address after it was vacated by Young, has started to clean up the junk. There are vehicles and scrap metal on the property, but progress is being made.
The tax rates for the highway, select board, and local agreement have been set. The amount to be raised for the highway budget is $592,496; the municipal budget is $653,915; and $6,515 for local agreement. Local agreement is taxes raised to offset non-profit properties and tax relief for retired veterans.
The amount raised for all three budgets is almost identical to the prior fiscal year.
For more details on these issues, see Thursday's Express