MONTPELIER – A bill that would give law enforcement officers more options when they are called to a healthcare facility for crimes being committed against healthcare workers is making progress at the State House. Currently, officers are unable to do anything if a person is causing issues at a hospital, or does something such as spit or threaten hospital staff. The proposed bill will allow officers to arrest and remove offenders from the healthcare facility even if the officer doesn’t witness the offense. The bill is expected to be looked at by the Senate Friday.
