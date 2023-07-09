WESTMORE - A proposed watershed action plan developed over the past year was unveiled on Thursday by the Memphremagog Watershed Association and Orleans County Natural Resources Conservation District. The final plan won't be implemented until next spring. Area residents and homeowners have the opportunity to weigh in on which three projects they recommend prioritizing. In total, 70 different projects that would reduce phosphorus and sediment in the Lake Willoughby watershed are being considered.
For the full story see Monday's Express