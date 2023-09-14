BROWNINGTON - On September 10, the Vermont State Police received notice the observation tower on Prospect Hill was vandalized with graffiti. The observation tower is a part of the Old Stone House Museum and Historic Village. Vandals had sprayed orange paint depicting swastikas and antisemitic comments, primarily on the floors and steps of the tower.

The vandalism occurred between 5 p.m. on September 9 and 9:45 p.m. on September 10. The graffiti has since been covered with black paint.

