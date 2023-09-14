BROWNINGTON - On September 10, the Vermont State Police received notice the observation tower on Prospect Hill was vandalized with graffiti. The observation tower is a part of the Old Stone House Museum and Historic Village. Vandals had sprayed orange paint depicting swastikas and antisemitic comments, primarily on the floors and steps of the tower.
The vandalism occurred between 5 p.m. on September 9 and 9:45 p.m. on September 10. The graffiti has since been covered with black paint.
The Vermont State Police are investigating the incident as vandalism and as a hate motivated crime.
The museum's board of directors issued a statement following the incident.
"While we’re sure such stunningly offensive sentiments are held by a tiny minority, we are grieved by any display of hatred and dismayed to have it occur on museum property."
Supporters of the museum have announced a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s).
Anyone with information can contact the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881 or at the online tip line at https:vps@vermont.gov.