NEWPORT CITY - The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is encouraging volunteers to help monitor Vermont's lakes and ponds to identify cyanobacterial blooms that can potentially be toxic. The blooms can cause a myriad of health problems and exposure to the toxic bloom can be fatal to animals. On Monday, a statewide call was held to discuss the expansion of a program that will monitor and report blooms in Vermont waters.
Peter Isles is an aquatic biologist who has been collecting data from Lake Champlain. He is expanding the monitoring and reporting program to include all of Vermont's bodies of water. On Monday, the DEC hosted a Zoom meeting to educate volunteers on how to identify the blooms, monitor water, and report water quality in Vermont's lakes.
Lake Memphremagog has been identified as one of several lakes in Vermont where toxic algae bloom has been reported.
