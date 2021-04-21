Abby Provost works in the surgical services unit at North Country Hospital. Provost has worked in various departments during the 21 years at the facility.
“I found that I really enjoy taking care of my patients,” she said with a smile.
“I didn’t go into nursing for a title,” she said. “I wanted to make a difference, and I think I do. I’ve been in the area a long time, and I think my patients trust me. I take care of them, their parents, their children, and their grandparents. I believe the care you get when you know somebody is different than the care you get in a big facility.”
(Read more about Abby in the Express today, Wednesday)