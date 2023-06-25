NEWPORT CITY - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) has hosted a series of public meetings for input on two bills passed by the legislature. The legislature proposes new regulations for trapping and hunting coyotes with dogs. The regulations have caused a lot of controversy between trappers, hunters, and non-profit organizations.

Proponents of Act 159 claim it will improve trapping safety and the welfare of animals during the trapping season.

