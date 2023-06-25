NEWPORT CITY - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife (DFW) has hosted a series of public meetings for input on two bills passed by the legislature. The legislature proposes new regulations for trapping and hunting coyotes with dogs. The regulations have caused a lot of controversy between trappers, hunters, and non-profit organizations.
Proponents of Act 159 claim it will improve trapping safety and the welfare of animals during the trapping season.
Under consideration are establishing a safety buffer between where traps can be set and public roads and state-owned trails, the second consideration is restricting the use of body-gripping traps to reduce the risk to pets.
A second bill, Act 165, authorizes DFW to promulgate rules guiding the use of dogs to hunt coyotes. There are currently no laws in Vermont that regulate coyote hunting. Under the proposed bill, a cap of 100 coyote hunting permits per year is proposed. The number of dogs involved in a hunt would be restricted to a maximum of four, and it would be required that all dogs would be equipped with tracking and control collars when hunting.
