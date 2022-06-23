Rural Community Transport (RCT) is waiting for the delivery of 12 passenger buses, two of which will be electric. The range on the electric buses is expected to be about 100 miles on a charge, and slightly less than that in the winter. The range also depends on the terrain and the number of riders. It takes several hours to recharge the battery.
Fred Saar, Executive Director for RCT, Saar said on Thursday that he has no idea when the buses will arrive but indicated it would probably be later this year. RCT will use federal funding, funneled through the state, to cover the $700,000 project that includes the electric buses, covered shelter for the buses, and the charging stations.
“They’re expensive, and they’re electric,” he explained of keeping the new electric vehicles under cover. “Why take the chance?”
The purchase is part of Vermont’s goal of becoming zero emissions.
