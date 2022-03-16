Redistricting continues to be on the minds of Vermont lawmakers.
Sen. Russ Ingalls of Irasburg said during Monday’s legislative breakfast held virtually that the Senate side of the State House worked hard on redistricting. He said that his district has a vast territory without a lot of population. With that in mind, he and Sen. Bobby Starr of North Troy agreed to take on more towns to prevent the district from decreasing to a one-member district to a two-member district.
“I would say at this point and time, we secured a two-member district,” he said. “It’s an awful animal to take care of with one person.”
Rep. Mark Higley of Lowell said redistricting discussion and vote will be on the floor this next week. He believes the process went well. Some areas of the state, like Chittenden County, grew in population while others like the Northeast Kingdom lost people, he said.
Rep. Vicki Strong of Albany said her district that had been a two-member district for years noted that in some ways, it makes sense to change Sheffield and Wheelock to be associated with a different district.
