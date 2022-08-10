NEWPORT CITY - The recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act will lower health care premiums and prescription drug costs. For the first time Medicare can negotiate drug prices with the pharmaceutical industry. On Tuesday Congressman Peter Welch and others hosted a Zoom press conference to outline highlights of that portion of the Act.

The bill lowers health care premiums by extending enhanced premium tax credits for ACA plans for three years. Out of pocket costs for seniors buying prescription drugs is capped at $2,000/year. Lowering the cost of prescription drugs will benefit millions of Americans.

