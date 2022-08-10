NEWPORT CITY - The recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act will lower health care premiums and prescription drug costs. For the first time Medicare can negotiate drug prices with the pharmaceutical industry. On Tuesday Congressman Peter Welch and others hosted a Zoom press conference to outline highlights of that portion of the Act.
The bill lowers health care premiums by extending enhanced premium tax credits for ACA plans for three years. Out of pocket costs for seniors buying prescription drugs is capped at $2,000/year. Lowering the cost of prescription drugs will benefit millions of Americans.
"Over 13 million people will benefit," moderator Leslie Dach said of the plan to limit insurance premiums. In addition 50 million Americans will realize lower drug prices.
"The prohibition against the bulk purchaser to buy at wholesale prices is gone," Welch said after the 'no interference clause' was removed.
Welch said it is imperative to make health care premiums affordable. The healthcare industry represents 20 percent of the country's Gross National Product. Capping annual out of pocket expenses at $2,000 will protect consumers from skyrocketing costs of insulin, cancer treatment drugs, and prescriptions for other medical conditions. Seniors will also have access to free vaccinations.
Under the new act, pharmaceutical companies are required to pay rebates if their drug prices exceed the rate of inflation. The act also extends, for three years, the expanded premium subsidies Americans received for buying health care insurance under the Affordable Care Act.
Chrysa Ostenso, who spoke at the press conference, and her husband had an optometry practice in northern Wisconsin. She was cognizant of how their patients struggled to afford medical care. Like many families, the Ostenso's were confronted with the high cost of medical care.
"It's obvious, we all agree, everyone should have access to affordable health care," Ostenso said. The couple pays $1,970 a month for insurance premiums. They each have a $6,000 deductible. The Inflation Reduction Act caps premiums at 8.5 percent of income, which will reduce the Ostenso's monthly premium.
“We have been working for nearly two decades to allow Medicare to negotiate the price it pays for medications,” said American Association of Retired Persons CEO Jo Ann Jenkins in a press release. “This bill will save Medicare hundreds of billions of dollars and give seniors peace of mind knowing there is an annual limit on what they must pay out-of-pocket for medications.”