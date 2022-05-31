By CHRISTOPHER ROY
Staff Writer
NEWPORT CITY – The owners of the City Cinema at the Waterfront Plaza are planning to renovate the city’s only movie theater.
Karen Robinson, who owns the theater with Erik Lawson, said they already installed a new electronic marquee sign outside their building early last week. This sign will display what’s playing. They also plan to install new screens in all three theaters.
As of late last week, Robinson was unsure of the timeline on the new installations, but indicated it could be this summer. The owners also intend to install aisle lighting so customers can see to walk. Other additions will include special headsets for those who have difficulties hearing and special glasses that will beam the words on the screens.
