BARTON- The Lake Region Union High School board voted in favor of an equity policy but against a competing resolution. On Monday evening a number of concerned citizens and parents joined the meeting to express their support of the equity policy.
Vince Razionale linked the proposed resolution that was offered at a meeting in November to undermining the equity policy. Opponents of the policy link its existence to attempts to teach the principles of Critical Race Theory to school students.
Netdahe Stoddard also favors the equity policy but not the resolution.
"We have a history of segregation," Stoddard said of the need to support equity. He broached the school's use of affinity spaces for students with similar problems or interests as a place to gather and talk. Stoddard said people should celebrate different aspects of their society. "The resolution operates against itself."
"The resolution is a dog whistle," Scott Rotowait said. He supports the work of the equity committee to create the policy.
The term "dog whistle" is considered a coded message communicated through words or phrases commonly understood by a particular group of people, but not by others.
Speaking against the proposed equity policy, board member Mike Sanville admits it has some good points.
"It's objective versus subjective," Sanville said. "There's ambiguity in the policy."
Sanville questions the legality of the policy and whether it will be carried out by the teachers. Board chair Dave Blodgett said the board will ensure the policy is carried out according to their wishes.
