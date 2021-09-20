The state of emergency and quarantine might be over, but local businesses continue to feel the effects from it.
Frank and Michelle Richardi, owners of several local downtown businesses, including Lago Trattoria and the Warehouse, recently spoke to Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray.
Michelle Richardi explained that they saw a letter that Gray wrote to national leaders about her interest in reopening the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF).
The American Rescue Plan Act established the RRF to provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open,” states the Small Business Administration website. “This program will provide restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location. Recipients are not required to repay the funding as long as funds are used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023.”
According to Michelle, about 300 of the 900 Vermont restaurants that applied for help received assistance, but they received nothing from that round of funding. Now she hopes that Gray will successfully get a second round of financial help from Federal leaders.
