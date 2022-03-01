Newport City- On Saturday afternoon four time Vermont and New England golden gloves champion Tony Robitaille, his brothers, and Alan Rubel hosted a book signing fund raiser at the Goodrich Memorial Library. Their goal was to raise funds in support of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame. Robitaille is a Newport native who got his start in boxing under the tutelage of Dr. Donald Veeburst of Derby Line. He went on to win four golden glove championships and at one point was ranked number two in his weight class as an amateur. Skiing was Robitaille’s first sport. His older brother Robin taught him how to ski. Robitaille played baseball, basketball, and participated in track and field. He didn’t take up the sport of boxing until after graduating from high school. Robitaille made it to the 1978 finals of the Vermont Golden Glove Championship but lost. He went on to win four straight championships in the coming years.
