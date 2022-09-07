NEWPORT CITY – After years of being dark, the former Sacred Heart School and Convent might soon have new life. Rural Edge has an option agreement in place in hopes of purchasing the former campus. They also have an option agreement to purchase a building at 329 Main Street, which is adjacent to Rural Edge’s Lakebridge Housing development. At the end of the presentation, the Planning Commission accepted the conceptual plan for the project. Rural Edge representatives plan to bring their presentation to the City Council Monday, Oct. 3. They also hope to receive grants to help cover the expense.
Patrick Shattuck, executive director for Rural Edge, said Tuesday evening that things have moved rapidly since they received formal site control. The first phase entails redevelopment of the former convent. Rural Edge has funding applications for the first phase and has a major funding decision coming Sept. 28.