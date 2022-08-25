JAY - Mike Goldberg, the court appointed receiver for Jay Peak Resort and related properties has received a postponement for a final hearing to sell the ski resort. A second potential bidder emerged after Goldberg received an offer of $58 million from Pacific Group Resorts Inc. (PGRI).
In early August a petition was filed by Goldberg asking US District Judge Darrin Gayles to postpone a final hearing scheduled for August 26. Judge Gayles agreed to reschedule the hearing no sooner than September 9.