BURLINGTON, Oct. 20 – Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) today issued the following statement on the passing of former Vermont legislator and farmer, Dexter Randall:
"With the passing of Dexter Randall, Vermont has lost a great champion. As a legislator and a farmer, Dexter was an unwavering voice for farmers and small family farms, fighting for fair milk prices and to safeguard Vermont’s agricultural heritage. I will always remember the wonderful events we held at Dexter’s farm in Troy and our many conversations about protecting Vermont’s rural economy, beautiful landscapes, and family farms. Jane and I are saddened by this loss and extend our deepest condolences to Dexter’s entire family."