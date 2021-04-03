Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will hold a series of virtual meetings on the American Rescue Plan (ARP) on Wednesday, April 7, and Thursday, April 8, with Vermont small businesses, municipalities, and public libraries.
The ARP, the coronavirus relief package enacted in March, is bringing substantial federal funding to Vermont, including $1.3 billion in state and local aid, assistance to small businesses, and over $2 million in additional funding for public libraries. The ARP is also bringing direct aid to individuals through stimulus checks, unemployment benefits, food assistance, and critical investments in housing, health care, and education.
On Wednesday, Sanders will meet with small businesses throughout Vermont to discuss their experiences during the coronavirus pandemic, the new assistance that is available through the ARP, and what they need going forward to sustain their operations and strengthen our local economies.
On Thursday, Sanders will partner with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns to meet with municipal leaders to discuss how they are responding to and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, and how the additional $1.3 billion in direct federal aid to local governments can best be used to help our communities. Sanders will also share information with towns about historic investments in summer and after school programming, and how they can help make these programs a success for area students. Following this meeting, Sanders will hold a discussion with public libraries on how they have continued to serve their communities through the pandemic, and how they plan to use the $2.1 million in additional ARP funds to create new programming and meet the needs of Vermonters.
Vermonters interested in attending these events are encouraged to visit http://www.sanders.senate.gov/ for details and registration information.
Wednesday, April 7
Meeting with Vermont Small Businesses
What: Panel Discussion and Q&A with Small Businesses on the American Rescue Plan
When: Wednesday, April 7, 12:00 – 1:00 P.M.
Where: Virtual event hosted via Webex
Details: Members of the press and the public are invited to watch the event at: https://www.facebook.com/senatorsanders
Thursday, April 8
Meeting with Vermont Municipalities
What: Panel Discussion and Q&A on Municipalities and the American Rescue Plan with Senator Sanders and the Vermont League of Cities and Towns
When: Thursday, April 8, 12:00 – 1:00 P.M.
Where: Virtual event hosted via WebEx
Details: Members of the press and the public are invited to watch the event at: https://www.facebook.com/senatorsanders
Meeting with Vermont Public Libraries:
What: Roundtable Discussion with Vermont Public Libraries on the American Rescue Plan
When: Thursday, April 8, 2:00 – 3:00 P.M.
Where: Virtual event hosted via Webex
Details: Librarians, library board members, and members of the public interested in attending can find more information at: http://www.sanders.senate.gov/