BURLINGTON, February 26 – Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will hold a virtual roundtable discussion on Monday evening with the finalists of his annual State of the Union essay contest. Sanders’ essay contest gives Vermont high school students an opportunity to describe a pressing issue they would prioritize as president of the United States.
This year, 319 students from 42 Vermont high schools submitted essays on critically important issues, including racial justice, gun safety, immigration, climate change, mental health care, and more. A panel of six Vermont teachers served as volunteer judges, scoring the essays and selecting the eight finalists and three winners.
To read the essays of the winners and finalists, click here.
What: Virtual State of the Union Essay Contest Roundtable Discussion
When: 7:30 PM, Monday, March 1
Where: Virtual event may be joined by members of the press at: https://senate.webex.com/senate/onstage/g.php?MTID=e94d836aef54aaade23018bcf490efc9b
Members of the press and other attendees who have not previously used the WebEx platform are encouraged to allow up to ten minutes to log on.