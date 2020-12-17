BURLINGTON – December 16 – U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a virtual town hall with Vermont seniors Thursday evening.
Each December, Sen. Sanders hosts senior holiday dinners throughout Vermont. However, for everyone's safety, this year’s event will be virtual. Sen. Sanders will share an update from Congress, answer questions, and hear the thoughts and concerns of older Vermonters.
The town hall will begin at 5 P.M. on Thursday, December 17. Many Vermonters will receive a call just prior to the event that will automatically join them to the town hall. Any Vermonters who would like to participate but do not receive a call can dial 1-888-480-3635 or watch the town hall live at https://www.sanders.senate.gov/live.
What: Virtual Seniors Town Hall
When: 5:00 P.M., Thursday, December 17
Where: By telephone or livestream
If you do not receive a call but would like to participate, dial 1-888-480-3635 (toll free)
You can also watch the town hall on Sen. Sanders’ website: https://www.sanders.senate.gov/live
Contact: Keane_Bhatt@sanders.senate.gov