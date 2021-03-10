BURLINGTON, March 9 – Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will hold a statewide virtual town hall meeting with Vermont students this Monday, March 15 at 7:30pm.
The virtual event, Coping During COVID: How Students are Handling the Challenges of the COVID-19 Pandemic, will focus on how students have experienced the social, emotional, and mental health challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sanders said, “I want to hear directly from Vermont’s young people. This past year has been terrible for so many of us, and there’s no doubt that our students are struggling. They may not be able to go to school, they’re dealing with remote and hybrid learning. They can’t see their friends, and of course, some lost loved ones to this terrible virus. We cannot ignore their pain and we also owe it to them to listen to their ideas for how we move forward. I want to hear directly from these students and together discuss what can be done to boldly address their needs.”
A panel of Vermont high school students will join Sanders for a discussion, followed by a question and answer session with the student attendees. Students will have an opportunity to speak about the issues that matter most to them, and ask questions about Sanders’ plans to help young people.
What: A student town hall meeting, Coping During COVID: How Students are Handling the Challenges of the COVID-19 Pandemic
When: Monday, March 15 at 7:30 P.M.
Where: Virtual event hosted via Webex
Details: Students wishing to participate are asked to register at: https://www.sanders.senate.gov/coping-during-covid-19-student-town-meeting/
Family members, educators, school staff, members of the media and the public are invited to watch the event at:https://www.youtube.com/senatorsanders