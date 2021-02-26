BURLINGTON, February 26 – Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will hold a statewide virtual town meeting with Vermont students on March 15 at 7:30pm.
Sanders will be joined by a panel of Vermonters to discuss the experiences of young people and get their thoughts on the challenges they have experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the panel discussion, there will be a question and answer session with student attendees. The students will have an opportunity to speak about the issues that matter most to them and hear from Sanders about his legislative plans to help students and their families in the Senate.
“When we talk about the destructiveness of the COVID-19 pandemic, we must not forget what it has done to the mental health of our young people,” Sanders said. “They can’t go to school, or see their friends, and, of course, so many lost loved ones to this terrible virus. Their very real pain cannot be ignored. We must respond vigorously by reaching out to them and taking bold action to address their needs.”
The information on how to register for the town hall will be made available on Sen. Sanders’ website: https://www.sanders.senate.gov/