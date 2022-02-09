e Gardner Memorial Park Grandstand continues. Monday evening, the city council voted to remove the May 2022 deadline set by City Manager Laura Dolgin for the Gardner Memorial Park Grandstand Preservation Association to provide information to the city council about what it will take to save the grandstand. The city council also agreed to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), so the committee can apply for grants. Without the city council's approval, the grandstand faced the possibility of being razed.
Several community members, including Mayor Paul Monette and City Clerk and Treasurer James Johnson, sit on the association with several other area residents. After the vote, Dolgin expressed concern that City Council President Melissa Pettersson voted on the motion even though her husband, Joel Collins, is on the committee to save the grandstand. Pettersson confirmed that Collins is part of the group, but she is not.
"There is no conflict of interested in this," she said. "We gain nothing financially, and we gain nothing personally. It's strictly a project he is working on, and I am not."
Monette said if there were a tie, he would have voted and is aware Dolgin would have called him on a conflict out as well. Like Pettersson, he said he has nothing to gain from it either.