NEWPORT CITY – After nearly 19 years in business, Rusty Bowen of Rusty’s Electric has called it quits, at least when it comes to running his own business. Instead, he will be working for Ivers Electric and Controls in Newport City. The move became official as of last Friday, December 30. 

Bowen started his own electrical business in 2004, but has been in the electrical trade since he was 17. He explained that he went to Blue Mountain Union High School in Wells River and the vocational school at that time was Oxbow Vocational High School in Bradford. Bowen said that he worked with a retired electrician in a class of three students. They wired a house as their building trades class project. “I fit right in and liked it a lot.”

