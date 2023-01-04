NEWPORT CITY – After nearly 19 years in business, Rusty Bowen of Rusty’s Electric has called it quits, at least when it comes to running his own business. Instead, he will be working for Ivers Electric and Controls in Newport City. The move became official as of last Friday, December 30.
Bowen started his own electrical business in 2004, but has been in the electrical trade since he was 17. He explained that he went to Blue Mountain Union High School in Wells River and the vocational school at that time was Oxbow Vocational High School in Bradford. Bowen said that he worked with a retired electrician in a class of three students. They wired a house as their building trades class project. “I fit right in and liked it a lot.”
Bowen said that he liked learning how to make things work, the atmosphere of the work, and working with others in the trades. He also worked for an electrician in Stowe for about a year before he came to the Newport City area in 1987. He started working for Luke’s Electric in Coventry, where he did his apprenticeship work. Bowen said he went through the state apprenticeship program, and four years later, he received his journeyman’s license. Two years after that, he got his master’s license.
“You get your hours while you’re working, and the school is about two semesters a year,” said Bowen. “At the time, the state apprenticeship program held the classes at North Country (Union) High School at night. There wasn’t a career center then. It was just a classroom that the state used for apprentices for plumbing and electrical.”
Bowen attended classes two nights a week for four years while working for Luke’s Electric during the day. In the end, Bowen received a master’s license. Later he worked for Derby Electric and then Ray’s Electric. He eventually landed a job at Green Mountain Electric Supply, where he did some project management. In 2004 he decided to start his own business.
“I wanted to do it, and it seemed like a good time age-wise,” Bowen said on why he wanted to work for himself. “There was plenty of work for everybody. I had gotten some really good experience in the paperwork side, doing estimating and whatnot at Green Mountain (Electric), so I thought I’d give it a try.”
Bowen’s firm did commercial and residential electrical work.
On the complexity of his career, Bowen said the person needs to be skilled at electrical work. The necessary skill set includes math, measuring, and safety so the person and others don’t get hurt or cause damage to the building they are working on. The person also needs to learn the national electrical code, which Bowen says takes a lot of work.
Bowen’s next path will be to work for Gregg Ivers of Ivers Electric. Ivers offered him a position doing office support work, estimating, and scheduling jobs.
“I was ready,” Bowen said of stepping away from his own business and going to work for Ivers. “He was looking for someone to come aboard, and it looked like a good path.”
Bowen said he thinks Ivers has been in business for about three years and is looking to grow. In his own business, Bowen had four electricians on the road at one point, and he said that Ivers would like to get to that point.
As for the years he worked for himself, Bowen also said he enjoyed serving the people of the Northeast Kingdom and he is happy to continue to do that, whether it’s for himself or someone else.
“There are some good people here,” said Bowen, who added that his company had at least four local people leave and start their own businesses. “That’s kind of a neat thing.”