The Small Business Administration is accepting applications for the 2021 Vermont Emerging Leaders Program which will be held virtually and is slated to begin in the April.
Emerging Leaders is an intensive executive-level series intended to accelerate the growth of high-potential small businesses in America’s underserved cities and rural areas. During the course, small business owners will learn to create a three-year strategic growth plan to build a sustainable business of size and scale.
Entrepreneurs’ small businesses must be for-profit enterprises, been in business for at least three years, have at least one full-time employee, and have annual revenues between $250,000 and $10 million.
There are no restrictions on the type of businesses that can participate. Some examples of participating businesses include manufacturers, retail stores, wholesalers, contractors, professional services, and food service.
Small businesses throughout the entire state, including those located in the Champlain Valley, Green Mountains, Northeast Kingdom, Taconic Mountains, Vermont Piedmont, and Vermont Valley are encouraged to apply. Also encouraged to apply are underserved Vermont small businesses, such as minority-owned, woman-owned and veteran-owned.
The Vermont Emerging Leaders Program is a collaborative effort between the SBA, Interise and Vermont Technical College.
To apply, visit https://interise.org/sbaemergingleaders/. All applicants will be contacted. Deadline to apply is March 12.
For more information, visit www.sba.gov/emergingleaders, call 802-828-4422 ext. 203.