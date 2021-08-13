ontpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott on Friday announced a series of vaccination clinics currently open at schools for anyone age 12 or older. You can walk-in or visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make an appointment. You can also call 855-722-7878.
As the start of the school year approaches, the Governor, Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, and Education Secretary Dan French continue to encourage students and their families to get vaccinated. The vaccines are safe and highly effective at preventing the most serious effects of COVID-19, including against the Delta variant.
Below is a list of the available school-based vaccination sites.
Friday, August 13
Champlain Valley Union High School, 369 CVU Road, Hinesburg
Morristown Elementary School, 548 Park Street, Morristown
Saturday, August 14
Canaan High School, 99 School Street, Canaan
Grand Isle Elementary School, 224 U.S. Route 2, Grand Isle
Sunday, August 15
Spaulding High School, 155 Ayers Street, Barre
Lake Region High School, 317 Lake Region Road, Orleans
Monday, August 16
Edmunds Middle School, 275 Main Street, Burlington
Academy School, 860 Western Avenue, Brattleboro
Tuesday, August 17
Hartford High School, 37 Highland Avenue, White River Junction
Milton Elementary School, 42 Herrick Avenue, Milton
More ways to get your free vaccine:
Make an appointment for a free vaccine
Walk-in at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco or get an appointment with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy, or UVMMC Outpatient Pharmacies.