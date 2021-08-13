ontpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott on Friday announced a series of vaccination clinics currently open at schools for anyone age 12 or older. You can walk-in or visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make an appointment. You can also call 855-722-7878.

 

As the start of the school year approaches, the Governor, Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, and Education Secretary Dan French continue to encourage students and their families to get vaccinated.  The vaccines are safe and highly effective at preventing the most serious effects of COVID-19, including against the Delta variant.

Below is a list of the available school-based vaccination sites.

Friday, August 13

 

Champlain Valley Union High School, 369 CVU Road, Hinesburg

Morristown Elementary School, 548 Park Street, Morristown

Saturday, August 14

 

Canaan High School, 99 School Street, Canaan

Grand Isle Elementary School, 224 U.S. Route 2, Grand Isle

 

Sunday, August 15

 

Spaulding High School, 155 Ayers Street, Barre

Lake Region High School, 317 Lake Region Road, Orleans

 

Monday, August 16

 

Edmunds Middle School, 275 Main Street, Burlington

 

Academy School, 860 Western Avenue, Brattleboro

Tuesday, August 17

 

Hartford High School, 37 Highland Avenue, White River Junction

Milton Elementary School, 42 Herrick Avenue, Milton

 

 

More ways to get your free vaccine:

 

Make an appointment for a free vaccine

 

Walk-in at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco or get an appointment with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy, or UVMMC Outpatient Pharmacies.

 

Tags

Recommended for you