BARTON - On a split vote, the Lake Region Union High School board will ask voters in the Orleans Central Supervisory Union (OCSU) if they want to change the way school board members are elected. The vote on Monday was five in favor and four against. The motion carried and will be on the annual meeting agenda.
When enacting a legislative directive to consolidate school districts, the Agency of Education created Articles of Agreement that included a new way to elect the school board. Prior to Act 46, OCSU had seven elementary school districts and six school buildings. Each district had a school board whose members resided in the town they represented. When the boards were consolidated into a single entity, each school district had proportional representation.