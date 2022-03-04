Governor Phil Scott announced at Thursday’s press conference that effective March 14, masks will no longer be necessary for students to wear in school. The edict includes all schools, regardless of the 80 percent vaccination cut-off rule.
On Friday, February 26, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) released new guidelines which downgraded masking regulations, leaving it to school administrators to set their own policy.
Agency of Education secretary Dan French announced prior to the recnet winter school vacation that the agency would consider lifting the mask requirement for schools with a minimum 80 percent vaccination rate. After the CDC missive French said the decision was made to set aside the 80 percent rule.
