MONTPELIER – On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott spoke about the state’s need for more housing. Many of the presenters referred to Bill S.100. The bill proposes to increase the supply of affordable housing in the state. It promotes homeownership and broadens housing opportunities for Vermont.

Scott said that representatives from the various organizations at the press conference agree that building housing needs to be made easier, faster, and more affordable in Vermont. He recalled that housing has been a top priority for his administration since he became governor. He said that six years ago he proposed and worked with the legislature to secure a $37 million housing bond, which at the time was the largest housing investment the state had ever seen. The bond leveraged almost $200 million more in private investment, the Governor said.

Tags

Recommended for you