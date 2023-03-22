MONTPELIER – On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott spoke about the state’s need for more housing. Many of the presenters referred to Bill S.100. The bill proposes to increase the supply of affordable housing in the state. It promotes homeownership and broadens housing opportunities for Vermont.
Scott said that representatives from the various organizations at the press conference agree that building housing needs to be made easier, faster, and more affordable in Vermont. He recalled that housing has been a top priority for his administration since he became governor. He said that six years ago he proposed and worked with the legislature to secure a $37 million housing bond, which at the time was the largest housing investment the state had ever seen. The bond leveraged almost $200 million more in private investment, the Governor said.
“At the time, we thought it was a pretty big deal, but it quickly became clear it wasn’t enough,” Scott said. “That’s why when we started receiving historic federal funding two years ago, I said we must continue making housing a top priority, and we were successful in getting the legislature to agree. We now have what would have been an unthinkable amount of money just six years ago, dedicated for housing to help address our critical need.”
The changes made by the Senate Natural Resources Committee removed pieces of the bill that would help lower-income families in rural communities, said Scott, who asked what message that sends to communities and people who need help the most.
Ted Brady, Executive Director for the Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT) stressed that local officials are in the frontlines of the state’s housing crisis, and they are eager to solve that crisis. Municipal officials are the ones responding to hotels that are overflowing with housing insecure individuals. They are sending more police and more fire personnel than they have before, and dealing with the density that suddenly occurred through the pandemic, he said.
Addressing Vermont’s housing crisis will continue, but it can’t be done without the state’s help, said Brady. S.100, as drafted, ignores the largest obstacle to housing in the State of Vermont, which is Act 250, he said.
Catherine Dimtrick, Executive Director for the Northwest Regional Planning Commission (NRPC), was representing the perspective of the state’s executive regional planning directors. She said that NRPC, with an initiative with Housing for All – The Working Communities Challenge, recently completed a housing needs analysis in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties. The results said more housing of all types is needed, and it’s needed now. Data from 2020 showed that 43 percent of renters were living in an unaffordable apartment, and 30 percent of homeowners were in an unaffordable house. Dimtrick also said that 7,600 people were under-housed. She explained that under-housed means they were in something that was unaffordable.
“S.100 tries to address this crisis and tries to do it in a smart growth way,” Dimtrick said. “Housing is complicated. We’re not in control of many of the factors that impact housing, but we are in control of some of them, and permitting is one of them.”
