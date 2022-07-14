BARTON - The recently spruced up Pierce Block in Barton Village is in need of tenants. Community Development Coordinator Robert Little said RuralEdge is actively seeking tenants to fill two commercial units.
Rural Edge acquired the Pierce Block in 2012 from Amy and William Braun with the goal of renovating the building. The top two floors could accommodate 12-16 affordable housing units. The prospect of apartments was what led RuralEdge to acquire the building originally. Following an engineering study, the apartment project was considered unaffordable and RuralEdge focused on the lower floors.
Kinney Drugs occupies commercial space on the main floor. There is also an office space on the western side of the building. Access to the office is from the rear of the building overlooking the baseball field.This has been occupied by a RuralEdge satellite outpost providing services to the local community. The SASH program will share office space.
"We got a $45,000 grant from the Freemen Foundation and Vermont Preservation Trust," Little said. The funds covered the cost of stabilizing the foundation and support structures.
The renovation included the sills, soffits, and gutters in the back.
In the basement, the original foundation was shored up with posts on solid foundations. At a Barton selectboard meeting two years ago, RuralEdge Director Patrick Shattuck said the original posts were in the dirt and rotting.
The Kinney Drug Store interior underwent a renovation and the loading dock was re-engineered.
Kinney Drugs Store is the only pharmacy between Newport City/Derby and Lyndonville. Little calls it the anchor for the main floor.
Read more in Friday's Newport Daily Express...