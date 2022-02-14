MONTPELIER -The Vermont Senate Natural Resources and Energy Committee hosted a hearing on three controversial bills last Thursday. The two hour hearing allowed dozens of people two minutes each to weigh in on S.129, S.201 and S.281.
S.129 proposes to strip the Fish and Wildlife Board (FWB) of its authority to regulate fish and game rules, leaving the board in an advisory role.
S.201 proposes to ban leg hold traps. S.281 proposes to ban hunting coyotes using dogs.
"Vermont is a small state," committee chair Christopher Bray said. "Regardless of where we're from we all love the outdoors. The issues are controversial."
