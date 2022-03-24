MONTPELIER - As the 2022 legislative session opened in January, proponents of eliminating qualified immunity for law enforcement officials were optimistic that the bill (S.254) would be enacted into law. On Tuesday, the senate approved an amended version of the bill for third reading, calling for further study while directing the Office of Legal Council to enact changes to the existing law.
The intent of the legislature is to codify the common law principle for plaintiffs seeking damages for violations of their Article 11 rights under the Vermont constitution. The law will be crafted around the Vermont Supreme Court’s decision in Zullo vs. State.
Article 11 prohibits warrantless searches and seizures.
Gregory Zullo filed a civil rights action against the State of Vermont following a stop, search, and seizure of his vehicle. The action was dismissed at the superior court level on the basis the stop and subsequent search and seizure was not a violation of Article 11. The basis of the decision is whether the common law doctrine of sovereign immunity shielded the State.
The Supreme Court disagreed with the decision, reversed the grant of summary judgment and returned the civil rights case to superior court.
