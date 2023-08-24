NEWPORT CITY, Vt. – United States Senator Bernie Sanders spoke senior event town hall meeting at the Gateway Center Tuesday. Before a question-and-answer period, Sanders told the group that in Washington, D.C., it’s very easy to get caught up in a bubble. It’s a certain culture where some people forget about the real world and what real people are going through. People who are concerned, anxious, and or depressed about this moment in history are not alone, Sanders said. He noted that past generations had their share of problems, but underestimating what people are going through now would be a mistake.
For the rest of the story see Friday's Express