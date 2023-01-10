NEWPORT CITY – Concerns about sewer backup into at least one Spruce Street home came to the attention of the Newport City Council Monday evening. The incident came up during the public comment period of the meeting.
Carole Dowd said the issue goes back to 2019 when she discovered water in her basement. Dowd said her husband, who was alive at the time, talked to a city employee who thought maybe the family was flushing wipes. Dowd said she worked in hospital administration and realizes that is “a no-no.” She went on to say that she and her husband then called a plumber who told them it was not an issue with the pipes and that the liquid was coming from the sewer.
“Since 2019, there have been no less than six backups in my basement,” Dowd told the city council. “Finally, the city did come and told me it was not my line. It was the sewer. It wasn’t connecting correctly.”
Dowd said the city couldn’t immediately do anything, so for almost a year, city employees have gone to her house every two weeks to pump the lines, and she must be home when they do that. Dowd said she checks her basement at the beginning and end of the day to ensure it is dry.
Dowd said that she is afraid of this being a health hazard. She is also afraid of leaving her home for any length of time in case the sewer backs up. “I wanted to ask the council if there are any plans to fix the sewer lines on Spruce Street,” Dowd explained.
In response, Monette said that Director of Public Works Tom Bernier made notes at the meeting and is aware of the concern.
