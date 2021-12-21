GLOVER- Ben Green, a dam engineer at the Department of Environmental Conservation, has classified the Shadow Lake dam as a "high and significant hazard potential.” He reached the conclusion following an analysis of a hydrological and hydraulic study of the 193 year old dam.
"This means if the dam fails the potential for loss of life, economic losses and environmental losses are high or significant," Green advised the Glover select board at a recent meeting. He recommends a more detailed dam failure study and include an analysis of downstream destruction.
The study will include an outline of ways to mitigate flood damage downstream. There is funding available in 2022 for the study. Green recommends the town's Emergency Action Plan be revisited to include the potential for a dam failure.
According to the Shadow Lake Association website, the dam was first constructed in 1828 by Eli Gray. In 1823 Gray bought 160 acres including the land around the outlet. He eventually built a saw mill and a grist mill.
In the 1870's some town residents were concerned about the safety of the dam which was made with granite blocks and an earthen berm. It was rebuilt in 1906. It remained in use for a sawmill located near Route 16 until around 1940.
